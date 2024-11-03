Delhi's Air Quality Worsens, Crosses 'Severe' Mark In Multiple Areas

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Delhi's air quality further plummeted following Diwali, as the Air Quality (AQI) reading surpassed 400 in multiple parts of the national capital on Monday, placing it in the 'severe' category.

Areas including Anand Vihar (433), Ashok Vihar (410), Rohini (411), and Vivek Vihar (426) registered AQI levels above 400, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Other regions like Dwarka, Patparganj, Jahangirpuri, and Punjabi Bagh also recorded 'severe' AQI levels.

Meanwhile, several parts of Delhi fell into the "very poor" category, with Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, Lodi Road, and North Campus reporting AQIs above 370. The city's average 24-hour AQI at 7 a.m. on Monday was 373, a notable decline from Sunday.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) cautioned that unfavourable meteorological conditions, such as calm winds and low temperatures, are expected to hinder pollutant dispersion.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast smog and mist during the early hours from Monday to Wednesday, with wind speeds predicted to stay under 10 kmph, worsening pollution levels.

Despite a decrease in stubble burning's contribution to 15 per cent on November 2 (down from 35 per cent on November 1), Delhi's AQI registered the season's highest on Sunday at 382, escalating from 316 on Saturday.

The situation in the NCR region also remained concerning, with Noida at 305, Ghaziabad at 295, and Gurugram at 276. High AQI levels were also recorded in nearby states, including Sriganganagar (397), Hisar (372), and Bharatpur (320).

In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has rolled out multiple measures, including the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), alongside imposing penalties on polluting construction sites, vehicles, and industries.

Road dust control efforts include the daily deployment of around 600 mechanical road-sweeping machines, water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.