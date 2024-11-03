Siemens, Emirates Smart Solutions Partner To Modernize Esna Barrage, Lock In Luxor

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Siemens has signed a contract with Emirates Smart Solutions (ESS), a subsidiary of Etimad Holding Group in the UAE, to renovate the Esna Barrage and Lock in Luxor. The project has been assigned to Smart Solutions by the of Water Resources and Irrigation.





Under the contract, Siemens will supply, design, install, test, and operate a SCADA system to control the movement of the Esna Barrage's gates, in addition to providing a monitoring system for water levels, which will be integrated into the Distributed Control System (DCS) for the Esna Hydroelectric Power Station.





This project holds strategic significance for Egypt as Siemens delivers integrated solutions for monitoring and controlling critical barrages along the Nile, aligning with the Egyptian government's efforts to maximize water utilization efficiency in the country. The contract also includes Siemens supplying a gate movement control system that utilizes a new motor and variable speed drives, alongside fiber optic networks.





Siemens' SCADA system effectively controls and monitors industrial processes in real-time, collecting data from sensors and devices and presenting it through a user-friendly interface. This software enables operators to manage equipment and machinery remotely and make data-driven decisions. SCADA also enhances operations, increases efficiency, and ensures safety across various sectors, including manufacturing, energy, and utilities.





Mostafa El-Bagoury, CEO of Siemens Egypt, stated:“This project will enhance Egypt's water resource infrastructure and contribute to improved water resource management, a key focus for the Egyptian government at this time. Siemens' advanced solutions, particularly the SCADA monitoring and control system, will play a crucial role in enhancing the barrage's performance, increasing its efficiency, and reducing the need for frequent maintenance and repairs, thereby achieving substantial long-term cost savings. Together, these benefits will improve the operational capabilities of the Esna Barrage and extend its productive lifespan.”





Mohamed Al-Naqbi, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Smart Solutions, said that the company has been operating in Egypt and many African countries for years in the fields of infrastructure, vital utilities, information technology, and systems and technological programs, including artificial intelligence. He noted:“This project is part of our collaboration with the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, following our provision of the optimal solution for monitoring, control, and management systems for the Esna Barrage and Lock through advanced technological solutions offered by Siemens. This will enable the Ministry to monitor and control water levels and flow rates through the Barrage. Furthermore, this project marks the beginning of a series of initiatives to integrate the operational processes of all dams, reservoirs, and barrages along the Nile, providing decision-makers and operators with real-time key performance indicators and allowing for significant improvements in the operational efficiency of Egypt's water resources.”





Siemens' scope of work for this project will include the supply and installation of necessary equipment and systems, encompassing assembly and installation of equipment, engineering services, detailed design and planning, and oversight of the installation to ensure compliance with required standards and specifications. Additionally, operational tests will be conducted on the installed systems to verify their effectiveness, ensuring they operate at full capacity and meet project requirements. Furthermore, Siemens will provide training for Ministry of Irrigation employees through courses designed to enhance their knowledge of smart solutions for operating and maintaining the installed systems.



