Russians Attacking Kharkiv With Guided Aerial Bombs

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Sounds of explosions are heard! The city is under enemy KAB attack - be careful! More strikes are possible!” he wrote.

Later, Terekhov wrote that one guided aerial bomb hit Kharkiv, while the rest struck a nearby suburb.

Information on casualties and damage is being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, houses, a sewage pumping station, and power grids were destroyed as Russia attacked the Kharkiv region's Zolochiv community with guided aerial bombs.

