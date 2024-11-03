Russians Attacking Kharkiv With Guided Aerial Bombs
Date
11/3/2024 7:12:13 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army is shelling Kharkiv with KAB guided aerial bombs.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Sounds of explosions are heard! The city is under enemy KAB attack - be careful! More strikes are possible!” he wrote.
Later, Terekhov wrote that one guided aerial bomb hit Kharkiv, while the rest struck a nearby suburb.
Information on casualties and damage is being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, houses, a sewage pumping station, and power grids were destroyed as Russia attacked the Kharkiv region's Zolochiv community with guided aerial bombs.
