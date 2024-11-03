Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill 5 People In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- Five people were killed and nine others following in South Lebanon by Israeli occupying forces, said Lebanese Public Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC).

Israeli ccupying forces carried out airstrikes on a building in the Saida neighbourhood, initially resulting in the killing of three individuals and injuring nine others, it said in a press release.

Meanwhile, National News Agency (NNA) reported that additional raids targeted the town of Jabal Al-Botm, leading to two fatalities and causing significant property damage.

The Lebanese Red Cross announced the transfer of five bodies from Wata Al-Khiam earlier in the day and stated that it would continue its mission to recover the remaining bodies, as 15 Lebanese people were still under the rubble.

Since September 23, Lebanon has been facing aggressive air raids by occupying forces, resulting in significant human and financial losses and displacing thousands of people. (end)

