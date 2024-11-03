QNA Launches Social Media Monitoring And Analysis Training

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar News Agency (QNA) launched Sunday a social monitoring and analysis training course, intended for elevating national media cadres' specialized journalistic efficiency.

Held at the QNA headquarters in downtown Doha, the program brings together 20 affiliates of state agencies.

The five-day course boosts the trainees' social media monitoring and analysis skills through topics including the concept and importance of social media and the importance, scope and mechanisms of monitoring and analysis.

The course outline also includes the basic monitoring skills, journalistic editing, awareness of the orientation of press institutions, fact-checking fake news and sources and linguistic skills.

By the end of training, the trainees will implement graduation projects that measure their understanding.