Ali Fazal Shares How Working With Kamal Haasan In 'Thug Life' Is A Dream He Never Imagined

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal has expressed his excitement and gratitude about working with the legendary Kamal Haasan in the upcoming film“Thug Life.”

In a recent statement, Fazal shared how the opportunity to collaborate with Haasan was something he had always dreamed of, describing it as a surreal experience that he never imagined would come true. Speaking about the same, he shared,“As an actor, my goal has always been to explore, to push boundaries, and to challenge myself with every role. 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting years of my career because I get to be part of diverse and powerful narratives across different industries and platforms.”

“Stepping into my south debut with Mani Ratnam is a huge honor. Working alongside Kamal Haasan sir, who has been a massive inspiration for generations of actors, is something I could have only dreamed of. It's a world-class story, and I'm grateful to be a part of it. This year is blessed and exciting that I'm being able to work across industries, genres, and platforms,” he added.

Speaking about his forthcoming projects, the Fukrey actor went on to mention,“Then there's Rule Breakers, which is a real-life-inspired Hollywood film about the wonderful groups of courageous girls. It' a project that pushed my mind to think differently and embody another real-life character, and collaborating with such talented minds is an absolute thrill. Back in Bollywood, Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino is a film that captures the emotional essence of urban life, and Lahore 1947 is a historical epic that's deeply moving and important. And on the show front, Rakht Brahmand with Raj & DK is something completely new for me-a fantasy period drama that promises to be unlike anything we've seen before.”

Ali concluded by saying,“For me, cinema isn't about borders or mediums-it's about storytelling. Whether it's Tamil, Hindi, English, theatrical, or streaming, I just want to be part of stories that leave an impact. 2025 is just the beginning, and I can't wait for the audience to witness what's coming.”

Ali Fazal is all set to make his highly awaited South debut with Mani Ratnam's film“Thug Life.”