Payroll employment in Canada increases 13,500 in August

(MENAFN) According to a report released by Canada's statistical agency on Thursday, payroll employment in Canada experienced an increase of 13,500 in August. This rise follows a more substantial increase of 39,500 in July, although there was a decline of 22,900 in June. Compared to the same month last year, payroll employment has seen a notable uptick of 176,700, indicating a positive trend in job growth over the year.



Despite the increase in payroll employment, job vacancies remained relatively stable in August, holding at 518,300 after experiencing three consecutive months of declines. However, this number represents a significant decrease of 176,300, or 25.4 percent, when compared to August 2023, suggesting a contraction in job openings across various sectors.



In terms of sector performance for August, the health care and social assistance sector recorded the most substantial increase, adding 12,000 jobs, which corresponds to a growth rate of 0.5 percent. Public administration saw an increase of 5,400 jobs, while wholesale trade added 3,600 positions, with both sectors reflecting a growth rate of 0.4 percent. On the flip side, six sectors experienced declines, including entertainment and recreation, as well as administrative and support services, each losing 2,400 jobs.



Statistics Canada also reported that average weekly earnings in August showed minimal change after a previous increase of 0.9 percent in July. However, compared to the same month last year, average weekly earnings increased by 4.6 percent, suggesting a positive trajectory in wages amidst the fluctuations in employment numbers.

