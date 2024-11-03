Diya Kumari Pays Floral Tributes To Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh (II)

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Diya Kumari on Sunday paid floral tributes to Jaipur's founder and former Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh (II) on his birth anniversary.

She reached the Statue Circle, a life-size white marble statue of Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II, and lit a lamp as a tribute to him.

In a post on social X, the Deputy Chief Minister said: "Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh Ji (II) is remembered for his visionary rule and keen interest in astronomy, architecture and town planning."

"During his reign, he founded the city of Jaipur in 1727 and built the famous 'Jantar Mantar' observatories in Jaipur, Delhi, Ujjain, Mathura and Varanasi," her post read.

Renowned traders and artisans from different parts of the country were invited to Jaipur for trade.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Jaipur was famous for its architecture and wide roads.

"The drainage system, sewerage system and wide roads in the walled city of Jaipur speak of the wonderful planning made by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh (II) in the 18th century," she added.

She said that Jaipur was now a UNESCO World Heritage City, and everyone should work towards preserving it.

Diya Kumari stressed that along with saving the heritage, the responsibility of keeping the city clean lies with its citizens.

"Keeping the city clean and preserving its heritage was not only the responsibility of the government and the local administration but also that of its citizens," she said.

On the occasion, Diya Kumari appealed to people to make Jaipur one of the top three cleanest cities in the country.

Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Kusum Yadav was also present on the occasion.