European shares end Friday’s session higher

(MENAFN) European stock exchanges ended Friday with notable gains, marking a strong conclusion to the trading week. The STOXX Europe 600 index, which represents around 90 percent of the market capitalization across 17 European countries, increased by 5.51 points, or 1.09 percent, closing at 510.90. This performance reflects a positive trend across the continent, contributing to investor confidence.



In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 saw an increase of 67 points, or 0.83 percent, finishing the day at 8,177. Meanwhile, Germany's DAX index rose by 177 points, or 0.93 percent, reaching nearly 19,255. France's CAC 40 also performed well, gaining almost 58 points, or 0.8 percent, to close at 7,409.



Italy's FTSE MIB experienced a solid uptick as well, climbing nearly 395 points, or 1.15 percent, to finish at 34,676. Spain's IBEX 35 emerged as the top performer for the day, rising by 170 points, or 1.46 percent, closing at 11,843.



These gains across various European indices highlight a favorable market environment, signaling resilience in investor sentiment despite ongoing economic uncertainties. The positive momentum seen on this day underscores the market's reaction to recent developments and data influencing economic outlooks in the region.

