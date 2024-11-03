Madbouly Inspects Egypt's Urban Development Fund Projects

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly inspected several projects undertaken by the Urban Development Fund on Saturday, emphasising the government's focus on developing informal settlements into service areas.

Madbouly began his tour by visiting the site of the“Craft Workshops” and“Alternative Housing” complex in the North Craftsmen area of Al-Duwayqa, Cairo. He was accompanied by Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber and Urban Development Fund Chairperson Khaled Siddiq.

The Prime Minister explained that the project is in line with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's directives to the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces, in collaboration with the governorate and the Urban Development Fund. He said the project aims to transform the area into a service zone that offers comprehensive services to residents, highlighting the government's commitment to developing informal settlements.

Cairo Governor Saber emphasised that the project was designed to accommodate diverse activities and workshops that are incompatible with the historical nature and tourist significance of Cairo.

Siddiq briefed the Prime Minister on the project's two phases, explaining that the first phase, spanning 42 of the total 62 acres, began in August 2022 and is currently 80% complete.

During the inspection, Madbouly reviewed a model housing unit to assess the quality of construction, particularly interior and exterior finishes, and overall site coordination. Siddiq explained that the first phase includes 15 residential buildings (alternative housing) with ground floor and nine recurring floors, offering a total of 600 units. Each housing unit measures 90 square metres.

Madbouly continued his tour, receiving a detailed explanation from Siddiq about the first phase's“Craft Workshops Complex.” This complex comprises four zones (A, B, C, and D), with the design modified to include two floors instead of one, accommodating a total of 782 workshops, up from the initial 534. There are three workshop areas (B, C, and D), with Zone B containing 254 workshops and a service building, Zone C with 170 workshops and a service building, and Zone D with 160 workshops and a service building. The church can accommodate 350 people, while the school has 24 classrooms, five laboratories, and 16 administrative offices.

Siddiq further explained that the first phase also includes a craft development and community support centre, three wholesale market facilities, a vocational school, a service building, a church with ancillary structures, and a medium- and low-voltage electricity network.



