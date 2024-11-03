Nomas Centre Starts Registration For Sea Trip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Nomas Centre, affiliated with the of Culture, has announced the start of registration for a sea trip on board the“Nomas Dhow”, with the aim of instilling values and strengthening national identity among the youth, and introducing them to the authentic Qatari heritage.

On this occasion, Ghanem Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, Director of Nomas Centre Ghanem Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, said,”The sea trip scheduled for Saturday, November 16, is a one-day mini-educational camp on board a traditional ship“Sanbuk”, noting that many cultural, educational and recreational activities will be organized during the trip. He noted that the sea trip, which will start from 9am to 5pm, will target students and children from the age of 8 to 14 years to develop their skills and abilities to rely on themselves, in addition to encouraging them to practice marine heritage activities.