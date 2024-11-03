Ministry Of Public Health Highlights Importance Of Infection Prevention, Control

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Public (MoPH) has concluded the Qatar Infection Prevention and Control Week scientific conference, which was recently held as a part of the event's activities under the theme“Moving the Needle on Infection Prevention.”

Over 1,000 health practitioners, infection prevention specialists, local and international experts, and representatives of various public, private, and semi-government healthcare organisations participated in the event. Several leaders of Qatar's healthcare sector, healthcare workers, and key stakeholders concerned with infection prevention and control also attended the event.

The conference included presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions presented by experts in the field. During the conference, infection control teams from several health organisations were honoured for their efforts in preventing infection while providing health care to patients in the Gaza Strip.

During the conference, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Sidra Medicine, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and Doha Clinic Hospital presented their new initiatives, techniques and mechanisms to promote best practices in infection prevention and control.

The conference was a part of the main activities and events organised by the Ministry of Public Health in collaboration with its partners to mark Qatar Infection Prevention and Control Week. The MoPH launched an awareness campaign on social media to promote awareness of infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities. The campaign included awareness messages highlighting this year's theme,“Moving the Needle on Infection Prevention”.

MoPH also organised a workshop, which included hands-on training for participants on managing pandemics and outbreaks of communicable disweases when they occur. The workshop sessions focused on practical strategies for managing communicable disease outbreaks. The attendees gained valuable insights and learned about the mechanisms and approaches needed to prevent the spread of infection in healthcare settings.

Several healthcare institutions in Qatar held educational lectures and competitions as part of the week.