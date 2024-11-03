'Qatar Invests In Child-Centred Educational Programmes'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Qatar, represented by the of Education and Higher Education, participated in the 2024 Global Education Meeting hosted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in Fortaleza, Brazil, from October 31 to November 1.

Minister of Education and Higher Education and Chairperson of the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi led Qatar's delegation at the meeting, which sought to evaluate progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) on quality education.

Minister of Education and Higher Education took part in two high-level ministerial sessions. The first session addressed“Early Childhood Education and Foundational Education,” while the second focused on“Equitable Access, Quality, and Mobility in Higher Education.”

She highlighted Qatar's achievements in early childhood and higher education, emphasizing recent advancements and accomplishments.

In the first session, the Minister detailed Qatar's initiatives to provide quality education across all levels, particularly in early childhood. She noted the country's investment in child-centred educational programmes that develop essential skills such as communication, creativity, innovation, and problem-solving.

The Minister outlined the Ministry's commitment to improvements in primary education, focusing on curriculum evaluation and optimal investment in human resources to enhance learning outcomes.

During the second session, she discussed Qatar's efforts to expand access to higher education and maintain quality standards, which align with Qatar's third National Development Strategy and the Education Strategy 2024-2030. She noted initiatives like the“My Journey in Post-Secondary Education” programme, which provides effective academic guidance and strengthens the alignment of educational qualifications with labour market needs.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Minister visited an exhibit organised by the National Cybersecurity Agency, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science. The exhibit titled,“Accelerating the Achievement of SDG 4,” showcased Qatar's progress in educational transformation and highlighted initiatives toward achieving this goal.