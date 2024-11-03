4.8-Magnitude Earthquake Struck Several Parts Of Iran

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook Garmsar city in Semnan, near Tehran, Iranian heath authorities reported, Sunday. Garmsar's Governor, Reza Khani, confirmed that the earthquake caused power and internet outages, urging citizens to follow safety protocols and stay calm. The quake occurred at 5:16 am (local time) at a depth of 11 kilometers and was strongly felt by residents in Tehran, Qom, and Alborz provinces. (end) mw

