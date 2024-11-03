Chhattisgarh News: 2 Cops Injured In Naxal Attack In Sukma. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chattisgarh news: Naxalites attacked two on-duty officials at a weekly in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district on Sunday morning, reported PTI. The two officials were and taken to hospital after the attack.

The incident occurred when the police were deployed on security duty at the market in Jagargunda village. Suddenly, a small 'action team' of Naxalites , which normally includes four to five cadres, attacked the officials with sharp weapons. However, the two managed to escape the attack.

"Two jawans of Jagargunda police station got injured in a Naxal attack during a weekly market in Sukma . They are being given first aid. An intensive search operation is being carried out by security forces in the area," ANI quoted Sukma Police as saying.

The security forces have initiated an investigation and a search operation is underway in the region to nab the Naxalite attackers. According to ETV Bharat, the incident took place during 8 to 9 am on Sunday morning. The situation of the injured police officials is critical and they are likely to be airlifted to Sukma for further treatment. Further details about the incident are awaited.

Despite intensified action against Naxalites, several areas in Chattisgarh continue to bear the brunt of the Naxal insurgency. Half of the state is affected by Naxalism. As a result, there are frequent attacks on security officials and common people in the region. Regions which are worst affected by naxalism also face a shortage of resources and a lack of development. In a separate incident of naxal attack, a 35-year-old man was killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police told ANI.

The deceased local was identified as Dinesh Pujar, who belonged to Putkel village under Basaguda police station limits. The security officials recently attained success in gunning down nearly 38 Naxal cadres in the forest of Abujhmad, near the Dantewada-Narayanpur border.