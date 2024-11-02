Jamaica To Build Fourth International Airport In Negril

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Peta – Gay Hodges

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – The Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) has identified a site for the establishment of the country's fourth international airport, which is to be located in Negril, Westmoreland. The development follows the recent announcement by Prime Minister, Dr Andrew Holness, for the establishment of an international airport in the resort town.

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the AAJ, Audley Deidrick, made the disclosure at a JIS Think Tank on Tuesday (October 29). The CEO explained that the directive given to the AAJ by the government was to determine the extent to which the Negril Aerodrome could be upgraded to an international airport, and consultants were hired to develop a master plan to transform the facility.

“We engaged consultants to do the necessary studies and out of those studies it has emerged that the present aerodrome is not suitable for development of a major international airport, taking flights using aircraft the size of a Boeing 737, which is now the most common aircraft utilised by airlines for transport,” Deidrick said.

Having done the research in the Negril area, the consultants have located an alternative site, which is within 15 to 20 minutes of the tourism belt and the Negril seven-mile beach.

Deidrick told JIS News that plans are now being crafted for the development of this international airport, which is expected to ease some of the pressure off the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.

“This is to alleviate the challenges that tourists flying into Montego Bay face getting into Negril, a long journey which, at times, can become longer depending on traffic and road conditions.”

The president and CEO of AAJ contended that the establishment of the facility will augur well for the growth of western Jamaica. It could also be an alternative for persons in the parishes of St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Hanover and even parts of St James.

“In addition to catering to tourism traffic for the Negril facilities and properties, we posit that an airport in that part of Jamaica will also open up the western part of Jamaica to various forms of further economic development,” Deidrick said.“That's the power of that airport as we see it, and when that time comes and the government gives the necessary approval to move into the construction phase, I am pretty certain that Jamaica will be happy to hear that announcement.”

