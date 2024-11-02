Gurain Thrashes Tadamon 18-32 In Kuwait Handball Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Gurain thrashed Tadamon 18-32 and Salmiya beat Qadsiya 23-25 in the finals of the sixth week of the preliminary handball league at the national level for the 2024-2025 season.

Results of the league's sixth week came as following: Sulaibkhat beat Sahel 24-36, Fahaheel conquered over Yarmuk 26-30, Nasr won in the encounter against Khaitan 33-34.

The match between Kuwait and Kazma had been delayed due to the teams' engagement in training camps, in preparation for the 27th of the Asian clubs due in Doha next month.

Following the sixth week, the tournament would be on halt until November 13, when the seventh round kicks off.(end)

