Ping An Health Achieves WONCA International Quality Dual Certifications Defining New Standards In Internet Healthcare Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October 29, 2024, Ping An Healthcare Co.,Ltd. successfully obtained the Digital Certificate (DHC) from the World Organization of Family Doctors (WONCA) and the WONCA Family Doctor Development & Enhancement (DEP) Certificate for it CPD Training, becoming the first healthcare and eldercare service company globally to achieve the Digital Health Certification and participate in WONCA"s Development & Enhancement Program. Dr. Harris Lygidakis, CEO of WONCA, presented the certificates. The ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Donald Li, Past President of WONCA and Chairman of Elderly Commission, Hong Kong SAR, and Mr. Li Dou,Chairman and CEO of Ping An Health. Over 40 representatives from Ping An Life, Ping An Health, and family doctors community attended.

Established in

Melbourne, Australia

in 1972, WONCA is the global academic organization for general practitioners/family doctors and a key advisor and partner to the World Health Organization (WHO) on community health. WONCA certification is a prestigious, globally recognized accreditation in family medicine. Its standards align with WHO guidelines and commands international credibility. WONCA-certified doctors gain wider international recognition, significantly enhancing their individual competitiveness and healthcare institutions. The achievement of dual certifications for Ping An Health demonstrates that its family doctor expertise has been recognized by a leading international authority, and that its healthcare management services have achieved a world-leading standards, significantly strengthening the Company's international competitiveness and brand influence.

Collaborating with WONCA to Build a Professional Team Development Pathway

To build a high-quality team of doctors in

China, provide services that meet international standards, and promote the high-quality development of internet-based family doctor services, Ping An Health is continuously strengthening its family doctor service capabilities in three key areas:

Developing Medical Professionals:

Ping An Health actively introduces global resources and has collaborated with WONCA to create the world's first family doctor professional development program to ensure high-quality family doctor services, helping family doctors to build a sustainable career pathway. Through an internationalized training system and high standards of certification, Ping An Health is committed to bringing high-quality talent to the family doctor team. It also leverages digital technology to promote awareness and understanding of family doctor service concepts and models among the general public.

Building a Digital Platform:

Ping An Health's digital health platform is constantly evolving and upgrading. As early as 2019, the Company's platform received WONCA certification, and this year it achieved the highest level of certification again, showcasing Ping An Health's continuous investment and exploration in medical technology innovation. The company has built five major databases, including medical products database, disease database, prescriptive medicine database, personal healthcare database, and medical resource database, constructing a world-leading medical knowledge graph. Based on this foundation, Ping An Health has innovatively developed the Ping An Medical Master, a multi-modal medical AI model, and 12 AI business models. Meanwhile, Ping An Health has fully upgraded its "Ping An Doctor's

Home" a doctor's workbench,

implementing full-scale quality inspection through AI technology to ensure the safety and compliance of medical services. The advanced technologies and platforms enables Ping An Health to deliver more efficient and precise family doctor services that meet users' health needs.

Promoting Service Standards:

Ping An Health is collaborating with the General Practice Branch of the Chinese Medical Association and the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) to elevate its service standards and models - built upon a foundation of outstanding family doctors and a high-quality internet platform - to national standards. This will further optimize and promote the replication and adoption of the family doctor model domestically and even globally, establishing a first-class, internationally renowned brand of high-quality family doctor services.

Discussing the Future of Family Medicine and Establishing Trustworthy Service Standards

Representatives from the WONCA, medical academia, and the healthcare indsutry gathered to discuss "Connecting Global Family Medicine with

Ping An

- Providing Every Family with a Dedicated Doctor":

Dr. Harris Lygidakis, WONCA CEO

emphasized the crucial role of family doctors in healthcare management and chronic disease management. He noted that Ping An Health's innovative practices in family doctor services provide valuable experience for the global healthcare industry. He suggested that leveraging digital health, telehealth, multidisciplinary team collaboration, and personalized health interventions can further empower family doctors to effectively help patients manage chronic conditions.

Dr.

Donald Li, Past President of WONCA and expert advisor to Ping An Health, acknowledged the significant progress Ping An Health has made in digital health, particularly in integrating AI technology with family doctor services. He believes the Company's innovative service model will strengthen the integrated "online + offline" system and provide comprehensive health protection. With its leading technological capabilities and professional medical team, Ping An Health is poised to become a leading enterprise in family doctor services globally.

Professor

Nick Guldemond, WONCA Digital Health Certification expert, commended Ping An Health's digital health system for family doctor services, highlighting its exceptional scalability and comprehensiveness. He emphasized the system's strengths in providing multidisciplinary services, preventive care, and comprehensive support for senior patients, noting its crucial role in enhancing the quality and safety of healthcare services, as well as continuing medical education and training.

Tan Mingxiu, responsible for product design at Ping An Life Insurance, congratulated Ping An Health on achieving the dual certification from WONCA. She affirmed

Ping An Life's

continued support for Ping An Health's innovative family doctor service model and their joint commitment to enhancing customer service experience and comprehensively guaranteeing the quality of family doctor services. This collaboration aims to provide customers with a "worry-free, time-saving and money-saving" experience, imbuing financial services with greater humanistic care and making insurance more heartwarming.

At the meeting, Mr.

Li Dou, Chairman and CEO of Ping An Health, stated that in June of this year, Ping An Health fully upgraded its "Ping An Family Doctor" service brand and introduced the "1-1-3-12" one-stop, proactive health management services system, namely one team of professional family doctors certified by Peking University International Hospital and guided by the WONCA, one 5A standard service process guided by the General Practice Branch of the Chinese Medical Association, three health management service solutions tailored to the needs of sub-healthy individuals, patients with chronic diseases, and people with medical conditions, and 12 scarce medical resources provided to those in need. Meanwhile, the Company remains committed to providing "proactive health management, effective chronic disease control, and whole-course disease management" for users. Through a dedicated family doctor access point, users can experience worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving one-stop family health management services, comprehensively extending healthy lifespans and improving quality of life.

Ping An Family Doctor constantly striving towards by building a professional doctor-patient bridge that safeguards the health of all. Mr.

Li Dou

stated that in the future, Ping An Health will further strengthen the service system construction of its core business hub, "family doctor," deepen the empowerment of digital technology, connect global healthcare service resources, and provide high-quality proactive health management solutions to meet the growing health demand of the people.

In the development of family doctor services and internet-based healthcare, the application of digital technology and the establishment of standardized services are crucial for companies to explore new growth. The achievement of dual certifications from WONCA not only recognizes Ping An Health's existing exploration in digital family doctor services and standardized practices but also encourages its future development. The Company will continue to cultivate its healthcare service capabilities and advanced technological capabilities, constantly strengthening its foundation, enhancing professional expertise, and optimizing user experience. Adhering to its value proposition of "worry-free, time-saving, and money-saving," Ping An Health will consistently enhance its array of products and services, providing users with more professional, convenient, and attentive internet-based healthcare services.

About Ping An Healthcare And Technology Company Limited

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor", "Ping An Health", or "the Company"; Stock Code: 1833), established in 2014, is the flagship of

Ping An's

healthcare and elderly care ecosystem. The Company was listed on the Main Board of HKEX on

4 May 2018.

Ping An Health has leveraged its core competencies to enhance its managed care strategy. These competencies include rich payer resources for healthcare services such as insurance and financial clients, as well as corporate clients. Ping An Health is also empowered by its extensive supplier network, comprehensive service standard system, and strong

Ping An

ecosystem. Moreover, the Company is committed to building two main strategic pillars: "family doctor" and "senior care concierges". They focus on professional, comprehensive, high-quality, one-stop healthcare and senior care management services.

Going forward, Ping An Health will adhere to the value proposition of "worry-free, time-saving and money-saving", with the vision "to provide every enterprise with a harmonious workplace, every family with a dedicated doctor, and every user with a safe and healthcare life". The Company will improve products with "ingenuity" and establish reputation with quality. Ping An Health will provide sustainable long-term value to users, shareholders and society through bridging doctors and patients with professionalism and safeguard everyone's health.

SOURCE Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED