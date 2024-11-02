(MENAFN) Moldova is facing significant controversy following the first round of its presidential election and a closely watched EU membership referendum, both of which have been marred by serious allegations of vote manipulation and widespread disenfranchisement. The situation has sparked heated debate among leaders, observers, and the public.



The incumbent government, led by President Maia Sandu, celebrated a narrow victory in the on EU membership, claiming that pro-European support had barely surpassed the critical 50% threshold. However, this figure was heavily influenced by late-counted votes from Moldovan citizens living abroad, which raised questions about the integrity of the results. Many voters in Moldova itself expressed opposition to EU accession, particularly in regions such as Gagauzia and Transnistria, where the rejection of EU ties was pronounced.



Critics, including opposition leaders and electoral observers, have raised alarms over alleged irregularities at foreign polling locations, as well as restrictive voting measures that disproportionately affected Moldovan citizens residing in Russia. Dmitry Pulbere, former chair of the Constitutional Court, and ex-Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Muravski have accused Sandu's administration of actively manipulating the voting process to suppress dissenting opinions and ensure a favorable outcome for EU membership.



The Kremlin has also chimed in, voicing concerns about the “unfree conditions” under which the referendum took place and suggesting that manipulation was evident. In response, Sandu dismissed these claims, attributing them instead to foreign interference from “pro-Russian elements.” This exchange highlights the high stakes involved in Moldova's EU aspirations and underscores the deep political divides within the country regarding its future direction.

