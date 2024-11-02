(MENAFN) Russia has recently carried out exercises involving its strategic deterrent forces, which included the test-launching of cruise and intercontinental ballistic missiles from various platforms, including air, sea, and ground. The drills were announced by President Vladimir just days after conducted its own nuclear exercises in Western Europe, signaling heightened tensions between the two military blocs.



According to Russian Defense Andrey Belousov, the purpose of these command and control exercises was to simulate a scenario in which the would respond to an enemy nuclear attack with a mass nuclear strike. This highlights Russia’s commitment to maintaining a robust deterrent posture amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.



The Defense Ministry reported that the drills included a launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, with the missile reaching the Kura test site in Kamchatka. Additionally, Sineva and Bulava ballistic missiles were launched from the nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine Novomoskovsk in the Barents Sea, as well as from the Knyaz Oleg submarine in the Sea of Okhotsk. Long-range Tu-95MS aircraft also participated in the exercises, launching cruise missiles as part of the operations.



These exercises were coordinated from the National Defense Control Center and were aimed at assessing the readiness of Russia's strategic deterrence forces. The Defense Ministry confirmed that all objectives of the exercises were successfully completed and that all missiles hit their intended targets.



During a discussion about the drills, Putin emphasized the role of nuclear weapons as “an extreme, exceptional measure to ensure state security.” He further announced that Russia's strategic deterrent forces are set to receive new and updated missile launchers, submarines, and bombers in the near future.

