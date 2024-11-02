Chechen chief pledges revenge that Ukraine ‘never dreamed of’

(MENAFN) In response to a reported Ukrainian drone strike on a military training center in Chechnya, the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, has announced that Chechen units engaged in combat against Ukrainian forces will intensify their operations. Kadyrov issued a stern warning to those responsible for the drone attack, promising retaliation that they would "never have dreamed of."



This incident, which occurred on Tuesday morning, marks the first time a Ukrainian drone has targeted a facility in the southern Russian region. Kadyrov reported that the drone struck the Russian Special Forces University (RUS) in Chechnya, igniting a fire on the building’s roof. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported, and the fire was quickly brought under control.



The RUS was established in 2013 at Kadyrov's initiative and is notable for being the only private institution in Russia dedicated to training special forces. The university provides a wide range of courses, including weapons handling, first aid, assault mountaineering, combat diving, martial arts, and parachuting, as well as training for bodyguards and military journalists.



In light of the drone strike, Kadyrov asserted that the Chechen Republic would not allow this incident to go unpunished. He expressed his determination, stating, “They’ve bitten us, we’ll destroy them,” and assured that a future act of vengeance would be significant. "We will not allow them to joke around with us,” he added, signaling a clear intent to escalate the situation.



To emphasize this point, Kadyrov has ordered commanders of all Chechen units to increase their combat efforts by 100%, underscoring his belief that the Chechens can enhance their military capabilities. He also called on the residents of Chechnya to join Russian forces on the front lines, reflecting a mobilization of local support for the ongoing conflict.

