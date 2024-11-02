Riyadh Hosts Road Safety Conf. Sun.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- The Saudi capital, Riyadh is set to host on Sunday the and of Road Safety and Sustainability under the theme: Innovating for Tomorrow.

Co-organized by the Saudi Roads General Authority and the International Road Federation, the event due from November 3 to 4, is mainly aimed at looking into a host of issues pertinent to traffic safety and road sustainability

It also focuses on international best practices, cutting-edge technological advancements, and the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) in shaping future transportation strategies.

The conferees will also explore the role of AI and ITS in advancing sustainable mobility and how to use these technologies to optimize traffic management, improve vehicle safety, and reduce environmental impact. (end)

kns









MENAFN02112024000071011013ID1108843820