UP CM Yogi Holds 'Janta Darshan' In Gorakhpur, Pledges Support To Citizens

Gorakhpur, Nov 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh (UP), Chief Yogi Adityanath conducted his second consecutive day of 'Janta Darshan' on Saturday, engaging directly with the public and addressing their grievances.

The event, held outside the Mahant Digvijay Nath Smriti Bhawan at Gorakhnath Temple, saw CM Yogi listen intently to the issues faced by approximately 200 residents.

CM Yogi assured those gathered that his was steadfast in its commitment to solving the challenges of the populace.

“No injustice or atrocities will be tolerated,” he emphasised, urging officials to ensure that every eligible individual receives the benefits of public welfare schemes.

He instructed law enforcement agencies to take stringent action against the land mafia and bullies, reinforcing his administration's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and oppression.

During the event, the UP CM personally approached individuals seated in the crowd, fostering community and connection. He reviewed their applications, referring them to the appropriate officials for swift and satisfactory resolution.

In response to crime-related complaints, CM Yogi also directed police officers to take decisive action against criminals, promising a government dedicated to justice for all.

Among the many appeals were a series of requests for financial aid for medical treatments. Responding with compassion, CM Yogi stated,“No one's treatment will stop due to lack of money.”

He called on officials to promptly prepare estimates for necessary high-level treatments, assuring that funds would be made available as soon as these estimates were submitted.

Beyond his administrative duties, CM Yogi also maintained his commitment to animal welfare, spending part of his Saturday morning in the cowshed at the Gorakhnath Temple. An integral aspect of his daily routine, the UP CM engaged in cow service, feeding the animals jaggery and providing care instructions to the staff.

Among the cows he nurtured were two calves - Bhavani and Bholu - that were brought from Yeleswaram in Andhra Pradesh, in September.

CM Yogi had personally named the pair, and his bond with them was evident as he devoted extra time to their care. His gentle interactions included talking to them, feeding them, and ensuring their well-being, evoking an emotional response from the animals.