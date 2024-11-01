Rockbreaks Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Schedules Q3 2024 Financial Results Call With Management Insights And Q&A Session

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX)

will host a call on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at 11 a.m. EST to discuss its third-quarter 2024 results and provide updates on project developments. Following the management's presentation, participants will have the opportunity to engage directly by asking questions over the phone during the live webcast, offering an interactive session to address investor inquiries and insights.

To view the full press release, visit



About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing the share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. To learn more about the company, visit



