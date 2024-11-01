420 With CNW - Why Cannabis Firms Need To Give Branding Adequate Attention

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A troubling tendency has surfaced in states where marijuana markets are regulated: businesses frequently offer their goods using identical or

very similar trademarks . This overlap occurs because the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) prohibits trademark safeguarding for cannabis products, as they are illegal at the federal level.

In the absence of federal trademark safeguards, marijuana businesses are left with...

