Australia Joins International Coalition For Return Of Ukrainian Children
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Australia has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.
This was as announced by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Another country has taken our side in the fight for the rights of Ukrainian children who have suffered from unlawful relocation and deportation. We are grateful to Australia for its support and readiness to assist in bringing young Ukrainians home," Lubinets stated.
He highlighted that Australia is now the 41st country to join the coalition.
"We continue our work to ensure that every child returns home!" Lubinets added.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, according to Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, Qatar, South Africa, and the Vatican will mediate negotiations on the return of Ukrainian children from Russia. Lithuania, along with Qatar, have also offered to act as transit countries to aid in bringing Ukrainians back home.
