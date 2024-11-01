Erin Brooker-Miller Named Executive Director Of New Hampshire Music Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Erin Brooker-Miller

PLYMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The New Hampshire Festival is thrilled to announce the appointment of Erin Brooker-Miller as Executive Director effective October 20, 2024.

After an extensive national search, Ms. Brooker-Miller was brought on as Festival Director in March 2024 to assist volunteer Co-Executive Directors and festival musicians Joe Higgins and Tido Janssen with the planning and execution of the 2024 summer season.

Ms. Brooker-Miller quickly demonstrated an ability to manage a massive amount of new information and her excellent organizational skills were essential to the successful 2024 NHMF season. Both Mr. Higgins and Mr. Janssen believed she would be an excellent choice to lead the NHMF as Executive Director, building on the contributions of many volunteer musicians and community members. They recommended her promotion to the Board of Directors, and she was unanimously offered the position.

Ms. Brooker-Miller's work ethic, experience, knowledge, and education make her a perfect fit to lead the NHMF into an exciting new chapter in its history. Ms. Brooker-Miller holds a Bachelor of Music in Harp Performance from the University of Illinois, a Master of Music in Harp Performance from Indiana University with a concentration in Arts Administration, and an MBA from Marquette University. She was the Executive Director of the USA International Harp Competition from 2015 to 2020. In addition to her administrative career, she has experience onstage and as a member of negotiating and orchestra committees as the Principal Harpist of the Des Moines Symphony. Ms. Brooker-Miller has performed throughout the United States including with the Chicago Symphony, Milwaukee Symphony, Nashville Opera, Kansas City Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, Boise Philharmonic, and others.

The musicians, Board of Directors, and staff look forward to working alongside Ms. Brooker-Miller to foster a bright and successful future for the NHMF. All NHMF members are invited to the Annual Meeting on November 7 at 6:30pm in the Pease Public Library Meeting Room to welcome Ms. Brooker-Miller as Executive Director.

About the New Hampshire Music Festival:

The New Hampshire Music Festival is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that builds community and enriches lives through the shared experience of exceptional classical music performances and educational outreach. NHMF draws from the best of the past to the edge of the future to champion classical music as a universal language of expression and understanding.

For further information, visit nhmf, email ..., 603-238-9007, PO Box 64, Plymouth NH 03264.

Erin Brooker-Miller

New Hampshire Music Festival

...

