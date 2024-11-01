Sydney Barber, Floify's Head Of Product, Named A Housingwire 2024 Tech Trendsetter

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 1, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Floify , the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that its Head of Product, Sydney Barber, has been named a 2024 Tech Trendsetter by HousingWire. The HW Tech Trendsetters awards program seeks to recognize the people who drive innovation in the mortgage and industries.







Image caption: Sydney Barber of Floify.

“The 2024 Tech Trendsetters represent a group of truly innovative leaders who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in mortgage and real estate,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler.“These tech trailblazers are not just enhancing efficiency, but transforming the way businesses operate - from streamlining lending processes to improving the customer experience in real estate transactions. Their impact is reshaping both industries, and their forward-thinking solutions are setting new standards for how technology can drive growth and success in today's evolving market.”

Barber joined Floify in 2019, and her outstanding product leadership has quickly propelled her through the ranks to head of product. She is a hands-on leader for every new feature and integration at Floify, having spearheaded more than 100 product updates in the past three years to help its customers operate more efficiently in a volatile market.

Under Barber's direction, Floify has introduced groundbreaking features that improve homeownership accessibility. Notably, Floify was the first POS to offer translations on loan applications, offer ADA-compliant borrower interfaces, and support Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's initiative to consider on-time rent payments as valid AUS inputs.

In October 2024, Barber ushered the release of Floify Verify, a native verification of income and employment (VOIE) service for lenders and brokers. Floify Verify offers an elegant and cost-effective way for lenders to verify employment and income in the Floify environment without the hassle of managing additional vendors - all at 60–80% less cost than legacy verification methods.

“Sydney's curiosity and her desire to help people overcome obstacles are what truly set her apart,” said Sofia Rossato, president and general manager at Floify and a HW Women of Influence winner in 2024.“When approaching challenges, I sometimes find myself asking, 'What would Sydney do?' We are proud of Sydney's achievements and agree with HousingWire that she's an exemplary person who is pushing the industry forward.”

Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group") (NASDAQ: PRCH).

