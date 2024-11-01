Live Event: ING Outlook - Credit Markets In 2025



(MENAFN- ING) Click here to register Date: 7 November 2024 Time: 10:00 GMT/11:00 CET The event will last for 45 minutes, with Q&A at the end. Speakers: Jeroen van den Broek, Global Head of Sector Research Timothy Rahill, Credit Strategist Suvi Platerink Kosonen, Senior Sector Strategist, Financials Jesse Norcross, Senior Sector Strategist, Real Estate Rebecca Byrne, Senior Editor/Supervisory Analyst (moderator) ING Outlook: Other events in this webinar series (All times CET) 13 November (16:30) FX markets after the US election. Sign-up here! 9 December (15:00) The global economy in 2025 11 December (15:00) Rates markets in 2025 MENAFN01112024000222011065ID1108842357



Author: Jeroen van den Broek, Timothy Rahill, Suvi Platerink Kosonen, Jesse Norcross

