TXU Energy Partners With Texas Trees Foundation To Plant 400 Trees Across Texas

Celebrating 20 years of creating greener, healthier communities

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU and Texas Trees Foundation (TTF) are launching a statewide tree-planting campaign, celebrating 20 years of working together to create greener, healthier communities through the TXU Energy Urban Tree and Education Center. This month, volunteers will 400 trees, donated by TXU Energy, in ten communities across Texas.

"For 20 years, TXU Energy has worked hand in hand with Texas Trees Foundation to plant and nurture thousands of trees across the state," said Brad Watson, TXU Energy's senior director of community affairs. "We are proud to support the tree farm, a special place that serves as a living classroom and the starting line for projects that increase the urban tree canopy, clean our air, and leave a lasting impact on the communities we serve."

TXU Energy has sponsored Texas Trees Foundation's TXU Energy Urban Tree Farm and Education Center since 2004. The farm, which is one of the largest urban tree farms in the country, is located on the Dallas College – Richland Campus. It serves as TTF's tree nursery, a volunteer and education destination, and the staging area for planting projects across north Texas.

"We are grateful to TXU Energy for their longstanding partnership and commitment to quality of life in Texas," said Janette Monear, president and CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. "The 400 new trees planted through this initiative will enrich our communities and their residents for generations to come."

20th anniversary tree-planting events will happen in the following locations:

Nov. 6: Fort Worth ISD students and volunteers will plant 50 trees at Riverside Applied Learning Center.

Nov. 8: Volunteers will plant 150 trees at the City of Irving's in-ground tree nursery.

Nov. 9: Volunteers will plant 50 trees at the City of Dallas' Bushman Park.

Nov. 15: Harris County volunteers will plant 30 trees at Adair Park in partnership with Trees for Houston.

Additional trees will be delivered and planted in Galveston County, City of Pharr, City of Harlingen, Channelview ISD, City of Tyler, and Texas Tech University.

About TXU Energy

As the #1 electricity choice of Texans, we're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options, and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST ). REP #10004

About Texas Trees Foundation



Celebrating more than 40 years of addressing urban forestry issues in Dallas, the Texas Trees Foundation has served as a catalyst in creating a reimagined green legacy for North Texas. Scientific research has led our vision of transforming outdoor spaces into greener, cleaner, cooler and healthier communities, while educating the public of the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits that trees provide. For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its programs and projects, visit . For more information on Texas Trees Foundation visit . You can also follow Texas Trees Foundation on Instagram at , on Facebook at , and on Twitter at .

