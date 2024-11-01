Shaina NC An Old Friend, No Question Of Disrespect: Arvind Sawant Clarifies Amid 'Maal' Jibe Row

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT MP Arvind Sawant, who sparked controversy with his "maal" remark directed at Shiv Sena nominee from Mumbadevi constituency for November 20 Maharashtra polls, Shaina NC, clarified on Friday that there was no question of disrespect to anyone while underlining that the woman Shiv Sena leader is "an old friend".

"In 50 years of (political) career, I have respected women. There are many women in the field like me. I never use insulting words in my life. What I said is a statement in Hindi.... 'Maal' in English is translated as goods. Shaina NC is my old friend. She is not my enemy. But the question arises who taught her to set this narrative. I had said this two days ago, but they noticed today. I will not disrespect anyone.

"I have spoken not only to her but also to our candidate. I have said that we have original 'maal' (goods). Therefore, an attempt is being made to derive the meaning of that word, but it will fail," Sawant asserted.

His clarification came after Shaina NC slammed him for his comment that "imported does not work here as we carry original maal (goods) here".

"I am a woman, not a commodity," she said, recalling that "this was the same Arvind Sawant" for whom she had campaigned in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

"Look at his thinking when he calls a woman 'maal' (item). I would like to tell him that voters will make him 'behaal' in the elections," she added.

She further said: "This shows the ideology of his (Sawant's) party. They call a woman maal (which means item in slang). When they say women are goods, that means items. I would like to ask him if every woman is a maal of Mumbadevi?'

"Why is Sawant's party leadership silent? Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Nana Patole should speak now," she said.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Ajit Pawar criticised Sawant, saying that derogatory words have no place in society, and in Maharashtra in particular.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe urged the Election Commission to take action against Sawant.