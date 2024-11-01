Derogatory Jibes Against Women Have No Place In Maha: Pawar On Sawant’S ‘Maal’ Quip

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) NCP chief and Deputy Chief Ajit Pawar on Friday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Arvind Sawant, over sexist remarks against Shiv Sena nominee from Mumbadevi, Shaina NC.

He asserted that“derogatory comments against women have no place in our society, especially in Maharashtra where Ladki Bahins are celebrated and honoured.”

Ajit Pawar's comments came after Arvind Sawant referred to the Shiv Sena candidate as“maal (goods)” but later backtracked saying that she had misunderstood him and that he had never taken her name.

A of Sawant speaking to the went viral in which he can be heard saying, "She stayed all her life in the BJP and now look at her... Humare yahan imported maal nahi chalta (Imported material does not work here). Only original 'maal' works here. We have the original material," he said.

Commenting on the leader's remarks, Ajit Pawar said on Friday, "We celebrate our inspiring women icons and follow their footsteps in empowering women and over the past two-and-half-years, we have continued to uplift and recognise their contributions.”

He added,“Such remarks, especially by a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader against Shaina NC are highly condemnable and unacceptable. They go against the very values of respect and dignity that define our progressive Maharashtra.”

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Speaker and Shiv Sena leader, Neelam Gorhe also criticised Sawant for his derogatory remarks against Shaina NC.

Gorhe has urged the Election Commission to immediately take action against Sawant for his statement insulting women.

She warned,“Derogatory comments about women will not be tolerated. Arvind Sawant is considering the women of Maharashtra as fools. He has spoken derogatory words about women. I will file a complaint against Sawant with the Election Commission.”

Earlier, Shaina NC condemned Sawant's remark saying,“I am a woman not 'maal.'”

She showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for launching a slew of initiatives towards women's empowerment including Ujjwala Yojana, Ladki Bahin Yojana and more.