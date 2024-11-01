Over Past Day, Enemy Attacked Three Times Vovchansk - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked three times in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Vovchansky Khutory. Over the day, the Defense Forces destroyed 126 occupants and 83 pieces of enemy weapons.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Kharkiv military unit reported this in Telegram .

“The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector has not changed significantly and remains difficult. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the Russian forces. Over the last day, the enemy attacked three times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchansky Khutory. The Russian occupiers conducted 5 air strikes using 8 combat aircraft. They carried out 41 strikes with kamikaze drones. They fired 319 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders,” the statement said.

It is noted that over the past day, the Defense Forces destroyed 126 occupants, 83 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment, 53 shelters for personnel, 6 ammunition storage sites and 1 UAV control point.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are controlling the situation and continue to perform tasks to repel and deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrinform reported , the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 1, 2024 amounted to about 696,410 people, including 1,460 people over the past day.