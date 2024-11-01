Blast Kills 7 People, Injures 17 In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (KUNA) - At least seven people, including five children, lost their lives while 17 others received injuries in a blast near a run hospital in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Friday, said officials.

Provincial Chief of Balochistan, Sarfaraz Bugti in a statement confirmed that seven people, including five children, were killed in Mastung district of Balochistan.

The attack occurred near the government run Mastung Civil Hospital killing seven people, including a policeman.

According to initial report, the explosion was an improvised explosive device attached to a motorcycle which was detonated near a police mobile. The injured also included four policemen where five injured were reported to be in a serious condition. Security forces have cordoned off the area to prevent any further incidents. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the blast.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast and expressed deep grief over the death of children and a policeman in the incident. He conveyed his condolence to the bereaved families. He said that the attack was a loud evidence of terrorists' animosity towards education in Balochistan.

The premier directed the authorities concerned to apprehend the perpetrators of the blast and give them an exemplary punishment. He also instructed that the best medical treatment facilities be provided to the injured.

The explosion comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)

sbk









MENAFN01112024000071011013ID1108841683