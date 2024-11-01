15 Combat Clashes Occurring In Eastern Ukraine Since Start Of Day Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the eastern operational zone, since the start of the day, the Russian forces have carried out three and eight kamikaze drone attacks; as many as 15 clashes have already occurred.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by the press service of the Khortytsia Operational Tactical Group on Telegram .

"Today, in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Tactical Group, three airstrikes using four guided aerial bombs (KABs) have been recorded, along with 441 shellings and eight kamikaze drone attacks," the message reads.

It is noted that 15 clashes with the enemy have already occurred in the eastern operational zone today.

Also, in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Tactical Group, there were 142 clashes with the invaders yesterday. The enemy launched two missile strikes and 31 airstrikes using 46 guided aerial bombs, as well as 277 kamikaze drone attacks against the Ukrainian positions and populated areas. Over the past day in the eastern operational zone, the Russian aggressor carried out 3,769 shellings of the Ukrainian positions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of the Russian military in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 1, 2024, amount to approximately 696,410 personnel, including 1,460 over the past day.