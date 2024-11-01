This Week In Health News: 12 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A roundup of the most newsworthy healthcare press releases from PR Newswire this week, including social skin care trends, rising vet costs for pet parents and a healthcare recap.

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help healthcare journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

PR Newswire Weekly Health Press Release Roundup, Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 2024.

According to Synchrony's new "Veterinary Specialty Care Study," pet parents have significant concerns and information gaps when their pet requires veterinary specialty care. Over half (54%) of pet parents surveyed admit to having little to no knowledge about specialty care in general.Aliada's lead compound, ALIA-1758, an anti-pyroglutamate amyloid beta (3pE-Aβ) antibody, is a potential best-in-class therapy for Alzheimer's disease. The acquisition allows AbbVie to utilize Aliada's novel blood-brain barrier (BBB)-crossing technology to enhance discovery and development efforts across neuroscience.Popular trends like the glass-skin look, the Russian manicure, and at-home red light therapy have sparked widespread attention, but how safe and effective are they? Ahead of National Healthy Skin Month in November, board-certified dermatologists offer insights into the effectiveness, safety, and long-term impact of these skin care practices.Epigenetics–the way our genes express themselves based on our environment–has emerged as a leading method to evaluate how our body is aging at the cellular level using advanced algorithms known as 'biological age clocks'. While these clocks previously have been able to tell us whether we're aging faster or slower than we should, this research unlocks concrete actions for improvement.After a season-ending knee injury last year, the Cleveland running back turned to MyFitnessPal as one of the tools he used during his recovery, using it to track his nutrition and fitness. Now, as he transitions back to the field, Chubb continues to use MyFitnessPal to stay on top of his health goals.November is American Diabetes Month®, a time for the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) and the world to rally behind the fight to end diabetes. Nationwide, over 38 million people have diabetes and nearly 98 million have prediabetes.Timed with the launch of Carter's highly anticipated album release of "Ghosts in the Backyard" onNov. 15, the partnership aims to increase awareness about the mental health challenges for young people and promote wellness check-ins.The industry leaders collaborate to offer Philips clinically proven tools and resources to Aspen Dental patients, providing better care for more people.As the U.S. Preventive Services Special Task Force (USPSTF) continues to examine and lower the age recommendations for breast cancer and colorectal cancer screenings, this analysis explores how these guidelines are impacting preventive care.In a poll of more than 300 ACA plan enrollees, eHealth found a significant divide between those who receive government subsidies and those who do not. Sixty-six percent (66%) of those receiving federal subsidies consider the ACA a success, compared to just 34% of the unsubsidized.The nonprofit Center for Environmental Health (CEH) sent legal notices to 11 companies for selling canned coconut water found to contain high levels of the chemical bisphenol A (BPA)–despite several products being labeled as "BPA-free."With over 700 hospitals and nearly 10,000 clinics already live on TEFCA through Epic, millions of patients from coast-to-coast already benefit from improved clinical care through interoperability.

Healthcare Earnings



While it's scary season for most, it's earnings season here at PR Newswire. Healthcare industry giants Cigna and Aflac reported quarterly results and pharmaceutical leaders Lilly , Amgen and AbbVie shared progress across their product pipelines.

