This Week In Tech News: 15 Stories You Need To See

A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including Dolby's collab with BTS' Jin and the world's first tactile digital comics.

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a to the full text) and an excerpt from each story.

By modernizing its technology infrastructure on Google Cloud, Citi will unlock the ability to offer improved digital products, streamline employee workflows, and run high-performance computing (HPC) and analytics platforms. This includes using advanced HPC capabilities to facilitate the execution of millions of computations daily in Citi's Markets business.Gateless Smart Underwrite®automates key aspects of the underwriting process by analyzing loan information, specifically credit, income, asset data, and documents, in real-time. This eliminates manual tasks, reduces the need for back-and-forth communication, and expedites loan approvals for The Loan Store's wholesale partners.Filled with nearly 6,000 pounds of supplies, a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, Nov. 4.The foreign vessels are the only Japanese military ships believed to be situated within U.S. state waters. The research marked the first underwater archaeological survey around Attu and marks the beginning of what is sure to be an increased focus on the oft-forgotten Aleutian Island campaign and by extension Alaska's World War II history.Directed by GRAMMY®-nominated music video director and filmmaker Colin Tilley, the campaign's commercial explores how Dolby Atmos can transform an everyday moment into an extraordinary experience by putting fans right into the heart of the music scenes, where Jin delivers the powerful performances BTS is known for.The company has tagged its 850,000 wheeled containers with Wiliot's tiny computers that look like stickers, which allow them to transmit live data on location as well as humidity and temperature as they are transported around the country. This data will provide unprecedented insight into the journey of parcels, improve reliability and help reduce carbon emissions by optimising vehicle use.TikTok's specialized recommendation engine will algorithmically suggest relevant GIFs from the GIPHY library, making communication more engaging and expressive. The new direct messaging experience with GIPHY integration is expected to roll out later in Q4 or early Q1, pending development and testing."The addition of Altair's capabilities in simulation, high performance computing, data science, and artificial intelligence together with Siemens Xcelerator will create the world's most complete AI-powered design and simulation portfolio," saidRoland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG."The popularity of webcomics is at an all-time high and we thought it would be great if visually impaired individuals could enjoy them too. This is my first time exploring webcomics, listening to audio descriptions, and reading dialogue. It brought the imagined scenes vividly to life in my mind, and made the content even more engaging," said Misook Go, the community manager at Dot, who is visually impaired herself.The partnership with this inaugural edition of the tournament will provide the perfect platform for Hisense to further grow its global brand among fans of the world's most popular sport and club teams, and to showcase the state-of-the-art technology and appliances with Hisense TVs to be visible across the tournament.When Oracle Health fulfills their pledge to become a TEFCA Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN), they will join Epic as well as MEDITECH, athenahealth, and many others that are already using TEFCA to enable better patient care.As part of a special introductory period, local sellers will benefit from AliExpress' 0% commission and $0 onboarding costs. AliExpress will also provide U.S. sellers with comprehensive marketing, business, and customer service support, including buyer inquiry handling and after-sales disputes, without charge.When you accept credit card payments for bankruptcy consultations through traditional methods, it can increase the client's unsecured debt, creating potential conflicts. AcceptDebtPayments tackles this issue by facilitating direct and "on-behalf-of" payments, allowing friends and family to contribute financially without adding to the client's debt burden.Using advanced hyperspectral imaging, Sceye will help NASA and USGS detect methane "super emitters," monitor wildfire activity, storms, earthquakes, and other extreme weather events. The partnership will help track essential environmental data and metrics in real-time and also positions Sceye to support NASA and USGS in expanding the range of climate data collection and in strengthening forecasting models."When severe weather strikes, our viewers depend on us to deliver urgent updates that keep their families safe," said John Gumm, chief meteorologist at WKRC-TV. "With Max Alert Live, I can see storms coming with an incredible level of granularity and quickly communicate those threats in a flexible manner. I can automatically broadcast and visualize county-by-county storm threats without disrupting programming."

