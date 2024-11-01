Around 7,500 Media Representatives Cover AFU Activities General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, 7,412 representatives are covering the activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was reported by General Staff spokesperson Dmytro Lykhovii during a round table at Ukrinform on the topic“Media and the Military: Trust, Cooperation, and Responsibility.”

“This number reflects the unprecedented openness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In a war like ours, it shows a high level of freedom and access to the Armed Forces' activities. We respond to media requests in every possible way,” Lykhovii stated.

The spokesperson also noted that, unfortunately, global and Ukrainian media interest in the war is declining.

Lykhovii highlighted recent improvements in the accreditation process for journalists working in combat zones. Professional journalist groups have recognized the progress made through Order No. 73, issued by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in February 2024. This order simplified access to frontline areas and clarified requirements for media representatives working with the military. As an example, Lykhovii mentioned a recent trip where a large group of journalists visited Russia's Kursk region.

The round table also discussed the need to update procedures for granting foreign journalists access to the front line.

It was reported that since the start of the Armed Forces' operation in Russia's Kursk region, dozens of journalists have already worked in the area, with most coming through press tours organized by the Ministry of Defense, including Ukrinform journalists.