(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Evaheld Legacy Vault

Evaheld

Evaheld wins University of Sydney Genesis Startup Competition

Redefining Legacy Preservation with the Evaheld Legacy Vault

- Michelle Costa

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Evaheld Transforms Legacy and Advance Care Planning for individuals and families

Evaheld, a trailblazer in personal legacy planning, has unveiled its pioneering Evaheld Legacy Vault – a comprehensive digital solution that seamlessly integrates Legacy and Advance Care Planning. This landmark launch coincides with the company welcoming tech leaderJohn Dunkerley to its ranks, signaling a new era of innovation and growth.

A Digital Sanctuary for Life's Most Important Plans, Stories and Memories

The Evaheld Legacy Vault stands out as a first-of-its-kind platform, offering users a secure digital repository for crucial life documents, future care preferences, and personal legacies. This revolutionary tool addresses a critical need, providing a unified solution for:

- Advance Care Planning: Clearly outline healthcare preferences and future care decisions.

- Legacy Preservation: Create and store personal messages, life stories, and ethical wills for loved ones.

- Collaborative Planning, Sharing and Accessibility: Enable secure sharing of information with designated family members and professionals instantly, 24/7.

"The Evaheld Legacy Vault is more than just a digital storage solution," explains Michelle, CEO and Co-founder of Evaheld. "It empowers individuals to preserve their legacy, and ensures their wishes are known and respected by their loved ones. By bringing together Legacy and Advance Care Planning in one intuitive platform, we're removing the stress and complexity that often surrounds these crucial activities. Our simple, seamless and secure digital experience makes it easy for anyone to use, democratising and helping to redefine legacy preservation ."

Tech Visionaries Join Forces to Propel Evaheld's Mission

Adding to the excitement of the launch, Evaheld proudly announces the addition of John Dunkerley as an investor and strategic adviser. Dunkerley brings a wealth of experience in scaling innovative tech platforms. "Evaheld's approach to modernising legacy planning is truly revolutionary," Dunkerley comments." Evaheld addresses a critical need in an aging and dispersed population. I'm thrilled to be part of a company that's making a profound impact on how people prepare for the future and preserve their personal legacies."

John joins Evaheld's first Investor and Chairman, James Edwards, CoFounder of Australian Unicorn Startup Pet Circle. Edwards, who has been instrumental in shaping Evaheld's strategic direction since its inception, brings invaluable expertise in building and scaling successful tech companies. "The addition of John to our team marks a significant milestone in Evaheld's journey," says James Edwards. "His track record in the tech industry, combined with our existing team's innovation, positions us to accelerate our growth and expand our impact in the legacy planning space. Together, we're set to redefine how individuals approach their personal legacies and future planning."

This powerhouse combination of tech industry veterans underscores Evaheld's commitment to innovation and its leadership in the Personal Legacy and Advance Care Planning sector.

A New Chapter in Personal Legacy Planning

The launch of the Evaheld Legacy Vault marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to demystify and democratise legacy and advance care planning. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a user-centric design, Evaheld is poised to become the go-to platform for individuals and families seeking peace of mind in their future planning and family legacy preservation.

"We're just scratching the surface of what's possible," Gomes adds. "With John & James' expertise and our team's passion, we're committed to continually evolving our platform to meet the changing needs of our users and partners. The Evaheld Legacy Vault is more than a product – it's a movement towards truly accessible legacy and advance care planning."

The Evaheld Legacy vault is now available for individuals and families. For more information or to start securing your legacy today, visit .

*About Evaheld*: Founded with a vision to revolutionise personal legacy planning, Evaheld is at the forefront of developing innovative solutions that empower individuals to take control of their future. Through its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly platform, Evaheld is making it easier than ever for people to plan ahead and protect what matters most, their connections to loved ones.

Evaheld Team

Evaheld

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.