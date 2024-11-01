Why Does Anil Kapoor Say It’S Worth Staying Away From Home On Diwali?

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Anil Kapoor, who is busy shooting for his next project, "Subedaar", reveals why staying away from home this Diwali was worth it.

The spent the festival of lights on the sets of his upcoming actioner. On Friday, Anil shared a series of images where he is seen celebrating Diwali with the team of "Subedaar."

Sharing the images, the 'Mr. India' wrote in the caption,“Chaliye is Diwali ki kahaani sunte hain...Is baar Diwali ghar se door zaroor hai, par apno se door nahi. Iss ghar mein mere 300 apne rehte hain aur hum sab aapke liye ek sensational kahaani banana mein din raat ek kar rahe hain. Thank you to the entire crew for choosing us as your family this year :) Can't thank you enough.” Kapoor added,“Let's make a story that we can all be proud of, a story that's worth staying away from home for. SUBEDAAR TAIYYAR! Happy Diwali!.”

In one of the pics, Anil is seen lighting a phuljhadi, a traditional sparker that symbolizes the festive spirit of Diwali. Other shows him posing with the team of "Subedaar." Anil is seen sporting black-coloured kurta pyjama.

On a related note, "Subedaar" began filming on floors on October 30. The film will star Anil Kapoor in the titular role, while Radhikka Madan plays his daughter Shyama. Produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni, the action thriller, will be directed by Suresh Triveni, who is known for helming films like "Jalsa" and "Tumhari Sulu." "Subedaar" takes place in the heart of rural India, centering around Subedaar Arjun Maurya as he struggles to adapt to civilian life after his military service. He faces the difficulties of a fractured relationship with his daughter while also confronting various societal issues.

The movie will be released on Prime Video. Anil Kapoor, who recently completed 40 years in the film industry was last seen hosting the third season of the reality show "Bigg Boss OTT."