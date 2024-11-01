ANOC Senior Vice President and President of the Qatar Olympic Committee H E Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani participated in crucial discussions during Day 2 of the 27th ANOC General Assembly in Cascais, Portugal, yesterday. QOC Secretary General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain and the Qatari delegation also attended the General Assembly.

