Samuel Eto'o Releases 6-Part Documentary Series Exclusively On Identifi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Samuel Eto'o partners with new streaming platform, Identifi, on the global distribution of his docu-series

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The long-awaited documentary series profiling legendary Cameroonian footballer Samuel Eto'o premieres worldwide today via Identifi streaming (weidentifi ).From Yaoundé, Cameroon to FC Barcelona, ​​Samuel Eto'o, became the most successful African footballer in history through hard work and sacrifice. He defied incredible odds to become a legend.“I'm proud to give the world my personal stories of my upbringing, path to success, and what helped make me who I am. I want my story to inspire every child across the globe to reach and achieve great things,” said Eto'o.The series provides a never-before-seen look back at the life, challenges, and victories of the legendary footballer through intimate interviews with his closest mates, including Leo Messi, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, José Mourinho, and many more.“We are thrilled to make Samuel's life story a truly global storytelling event,” said Identifi Founder and Executive Producer, Spencer Gordon.This six-episode series looks back at the life and career of one of the greatest strikers in soccer's history. From his first steps behind a ball, hidden from the eyes of his father in a poor neighborhood of Doualain, Cameroon, to the third Champions League won in Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, where Eto'o's European adventure began, this series takes us into the intimate life of the greatest African player of all time.The boy who became king is the story of a football fan, a player above all, who overcame all the trials and tribulations to achieve his dream: to conquer the world and become the best African player in the history of soccer.The 6 episode series is set to release today exclusively on the Identifi streaming service available here: /id/iametoo and the Identifi App, available on the iOS App Store here: .ABOUT IDENTIFIIdentifi is rocket fuel for creators. It is a streaming platform made for creators where everyone can control and consolidate their own content, set their own business models, engage all their fans directly, and generate more earnings with transparency. Identifi is empowering content owners and viewers to get the very best of everything in one place with the most favorable features and economics for creators.

Spencer Gordon

Identifi Holdings, Inc.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.