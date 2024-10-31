Entergy Employees Recognized For Donating Over $230,000 To St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

(MENAFN- 3BL) Entergy was recognized this year as one of the top 25 workplace giving contributors for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , donating more than $230,000 through the company's employee payroll contributions across its service areas. The recognition was announced Aug. 29, 2024, during the company's Northern Regional employee meeting. Each year, Entergy employees actively participate in United Way campaigns to raise funds for their communities. To further amplify the impact of these contributions, company match employee donations dollar-for-dollar.

During a special check presentation, Entergy executives and employees met with executives from ALSAC , the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude, where they presented the check for the overall amount of employee contributions made to St. Jude in 2023 across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas – where Entergy employees live and work.

“Because of partners like Entergy and the generosity of its employees, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital can continue to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr. , President and CEO of ALSAC.“St. Jude is grateful for every generous donation provided through programs like payroll contributions. These simple acts of kindness make a major impact on the future of research and treatment for kids with cancer in the U.S. and around the world.”

When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80% today. With support from Entergy, St. Jude can continue to provide children with cutting-edge treatments that are not covered by insurance, at no cost to families.

At Entergy, our vision "We Power Life" extends beyond simply delivering essential energy services to our customers. Through strategic partnerships, we are committed to implementing various initiatives that address poverty, promote education and workforce development, provide financial assistance to our vulnerable customers, and enhance both our communities and the environment.

Entergy is dedicated to investing in critical programs and initiatives that foster the growth and prosperity of the communities where we live, work, and serve. Learn more about Entergy's community engagement efforts .