Drones Attacked Refinery In Russia's Bashkortostan
10/31/2024 7:24:26 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Bashkortostan, a subject of the Russian Federation, three businesses were attacked by drones at once. Local authorities claim that the drones allegedly did not cause serious damage.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Astra .
One of the targets of the attack was the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim plant .
According to the head of the regional authorities, Radiy Khabirov, the region was attacked by three drones: one crashed on the territory of one of the enterprises, and the other two allegedly crashed in the industrial zone.
The attacked enterprise is reportedly the Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim plant. Local media report that workers have been evacuated from the plant.
Russian emergency services are currently working at the scene of the attack.
At the same time, it is reported that the Ufa airport has suspended the reception and departure of flights due to the threat of a drone attack.
As reported by Ukrinform , the Russian Special Forces University located in the Chechen Republic was attacked on the morning of Tuesday, October 29. The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, claims that after the attack at 6:30 a.m., the roof of the empty building caught fire, and there were allegedly no casualties.
