J & K Records 74% Deficit Rainfall In October

As per the data, Kargil in Ladakh and Shopian in J&K have recorded 100 per cent deficit rainfall in the month of October.

The data prepared by the local MeT department here has revealed that the majority of districts have recorded a large deficit rainfall in this month while five districts including Doda, Jammu, Kathua, Kupwara and Reasi have recorded deficit rainfall.

In Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, the precipitation of only 2.6 mm was recorded against the normal rainfall of 27.4 mm during the period while Anantnag, Budgam, Bandipora have recorded a large deficit rainfall of 99 percent, 91 percent and 90 percent respectively.

As per the data, Baramulla has recorded a large deficit rainfall of 81 per cent while Ganderbal has recorded a large deficit rainfall of 85 per cent and Kishtwar & Kulgam recorded a large deficit rainfall of 97 per cent each.

Pertinently, the deficit rainfall was recorded in Monsoon season as well in which Jammu and Kashmir received a rainfall deficit of 26 percent. Between June 1 and September 30, J&K received just 408.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 549.1 mm. Meanwhile, the weatherman here has predicted dry weather conditions till November 09, saying that there is no forecast of any wet spell in Jammu and Kashmir.



