Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend Of 66.75 Cents
Date
10/31/2024 3:00:57 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion energy (NYSE: D ) has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock.
Dividends are payable on Dec. 20, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 29, 2024.
This is the 387th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared July 31, 2024.
SOURCE Dominion Energy
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN31102024003732001241ID1108839336
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.