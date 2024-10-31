عربي


Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend Of 66.75 Cents


10/31/2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion energy (NYSE: D ) has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on Dec. 20, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business Nov. 29, 2024.

This is the 387th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared July 31, 2024.

SOURCE Dominion Energy

PR Newswire

