Veterans Day: Meet The Army Veteran Couple Achieving Their Entrepreneurial Dreams

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MyHome founders Gabe and Lindsey Chrismon conduct tour discussing how their experience influenced their transition to veteran life and prepared them for their journey as entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Veterans Day, meet an extraordinary couple whose prior Army service not only shaped their identities, but also catalyzed their remarkable transition to civilian life as successful entrepreneurs. Gabe and Lindsey Chrismon met while attending West Point in 2012 and, after leaving the Army in 2020, went on to begin their own company: MyHome. In conjunction with D S Simon Media, Gabe and Lindsey conducted a nationwide media tour discussing how the skills they learned in the Army transfer seamlessly into entrepreneurship, and the countless opportunities and fulfilling careers that await Army Soldiers after service.

MyHome is an AI-driven platform created to revolutionize home management services with an all-in-one solution. By consolidating bookings, scheduling, vendor communications, and payments, the MyHome app eliminates hassles like leaving checks, false quotes, and unwanted solicitor calls for homeowners.

Choosing the path as an entrepreneur is not without its challenges, but the Chrismons believe that the leadership, grit, determination, and resiliency taught in the Army can help entrepreneurs continue to the next task or problem, especially when days become challenging.

The Chrismons also lean on the values that they developed in the Army as the foundation for MyHome: be a good person, figure it out, and be part of the team, showing up every day ready to work and committed to the vision. They want everyone in their company to be a leader.

Beyond the core skills Soldiers can bring from the Army to their Civilian careers, Veterans have access to a wide range of benefits for themselves and their families that help ease the transition into life after service, including career counseling, tuition assistance, homebuying benefits, medical coverage, and counseling services.

For more information, visit GoArmy.com

About D S Simon Media

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

Dante MuccigrossoDirector of Media Integration & Client ReportingE: ...C:

A video accompanying this announcement is available at