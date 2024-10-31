US Stocks Feel Selling Pressure
10/31/2024 2:09:42 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Indices
The major US indices began the week with an attempt to return to growth but were choked by selling. Once again, the laggard was the Dow Jones, which slipped below last week's lows, losing 3% from its previous high on 21 October to levels near 42000. The Nasdaq100 briefly approached 20700, almost repeating its mid-July high, but the cold reception to reports from heavyweights Microsoft, Meta, and others triggered a fresh wave of selling.
