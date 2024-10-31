Henry Hub Futures Reach Record Open Interest As International Demand Soars

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that open interest in its global benchmark Henry Hub futures contract reached a record 1.73 million contracts on October 30, 2024 as international participation is at all-time highs.

"As the U.S. exports record levels of to Europe and Asia, Henry Hub remains the most important price reference in global markets," said Peter Keavey, Global Head of and Environmental Products at CME Group. "Henry Hub is the largest and most liquid global gas benchmark, with a record 25% of total trading originating outside of the U.S. this year."



In addition to record open interest, volume in Henry Hub futures has also grown this year. Year-to-date, average daily volume (ADV) is at 500,000, up 26% from last year. Henry Hub futures ADV in EMEA year-to-date is at 111,000, up 57% from last year, while ADV in APAC is at 12,800, up 15%.

CME Group is also the most liquid and effective marketplace for trading Henry Hub options on screen today. Total Henry Hub options ADV year-to-date is currently at a record of 235,000 contracts, up 62% from last year, with average daily open interest at the highest levels since 2013. On-screen volume in and outside of the U.S. has also reached record levels, with ADV up 88% and 120% respectively.

