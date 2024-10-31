HII Awarded $3 Billion LOGIX Contract To Support National Defense

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HII will deliver logistics services, ISR operations and next-gen in support of JADC2 strategy

McLEAN, Va., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a $3 billion contract to provide strategic-level support to the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and its mission partners to enhance joint force capabilities and accelerate the application of solutions.

The Logistics Services, ISR Operations and Next-Gen (LOGIX) task order directly aligns with the DOD's Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) strategy to deliver information and decision advantage to enhance U.S. national security.

“HII is committed to delivering exceptional all-domain solutions to facilitate innovation and advancements at the speed of relevance,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of HII's Mission Technologies division.“We're pleased for the opportunity to expand our role in support of the warfighter and to continue our collaborative partnerships with teammates, technology accelerators and academia for national security initiatives around the globe.”

HII has performed similar work under several contracts with the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army's Fixed Wing for more than a decade.

“LOGIX positions our team to expand our support to mission partners globally, partnering with DOD to provide world-class intelligence, integrated logistics, and emerging technologies and solutions to enhance and inform our mission partners' decision space in a multi-domain contested environment,” said Todd Gentry, president of Mission Technologies' All-Domain Operations group.“We're honored to have been selected and are ready to execute.”

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII's mission is to deliver the world's most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation's largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII's workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:



